2015 Ford Edge

24,672 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

SEL AWD/LEATHER/LOW KMS/REARVIEW CAMERA/NAVIGATION

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

24,672KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10216347
  • Stock #: BB7673
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J85FBB97673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB7673
  • Mileage 24,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 FORD EDGE SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Navigation, Rear view camera Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Rear power lift gate Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/AM/FM Cd player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

