2015 Ford Edge

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 8 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368029

8368029 Stock #: 30502

30502 VIN: 2FMTK4J85FBB78492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30502

Mileage 220,856 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.