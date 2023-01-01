2015 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 1 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10098912

10098912 Stock #: 71163

71163 VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUA54898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 71163

Mileage 132,152 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.