2015 FORD ESCAPE SE 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business.

2015 Ford Escape

198,128 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

VIN 1FMCU9G95FUB85430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB5430
  • Mileage 198,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 FORD ESCAPE SE 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

