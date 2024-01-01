Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 13.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30060 - LOT #: 510 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 Ford Escape

187,889 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11565648
  2. 11565648
  3. 11565648
  4. 11565648
  5. 11565648
  6. 11565648
  7. 11565648
  8. 11565648
  9. 11565648
  10. 11565648
  11. 11565648
  12. 11565648
  13. 11565648
  14. 11565648
  15. 11565648
  16. 11565648
  17. 11565648
  18. 11565648
  19. 11565648
  20. 11565648
  21. 11565648
  22. 11565648
  23. 11565648
  24. 11565648
  25. 11565648
  26. 11565648
  27. 11565648
  28. 11565648
  29. 11565648
  30. 11565648
  31. 11565648
  32. 11565648
  33. 11565648
  34. 11565648
  35. 11565648
  36. 11565648
  37. 11565648
  38. 11565648
  39. 11565648
  40. 11565648
  41. 11565648
  42. 11565648
  43. 11565648
  44. 11565648
  45. 11565648
  46. 11565648
  47. 11565648
  48. 11565648
  49. 11565648
  50. 11565648
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,889KM
VIN 1FMCU9G9XFUB52715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30060
  • Mileage 187,889 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30060 - LOT #: 510 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 156,538 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 247,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 414,657 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape