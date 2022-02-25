Menu
2015 Ford Escape

109,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,637KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8359767
  • Stock #: AA0571
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUB84001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0571
  • Mileage 109,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2015 Ford Escape SE featuring Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

