2015 Ford Escape

127,588 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD SE/rear view camera/Navigation/Backup camera

2015 Ford Escape

4WD SE/rear view camera/Navigation/Backup camera

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,588KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9384100
  Stock #: 21891
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX9FUB21891

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21891
  • Mileage 127,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 FORD ESCAPE SE 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Lift gate, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Navigation Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm. Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 12 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

