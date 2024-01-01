Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>You can always win with price and quality.</strong><strong></strong></p><p><strong>2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4DR - Explore in Style and Comfort</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and versatility with the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR. This iconic SUV is designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease, making it an ideal choice for adventurers and families alike.</p><p>Under the hood, the Explorer boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Equipped with a responsive 4WD system, it provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.</p><p>Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where luxurious comfort meets practicality. Accommodating up to seven passengers with ample legroom and cargo space, the Explorer offers versatility for both passengers and cargo. Premium materials and thoughtful design elements create a sophisticated interior ambiance, enhancing every journey.</p><p>Loaded with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation, the Explorer keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount with features like rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating daily commutes or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR ensures a comfortable and exhilarating driving experience. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a vehicle that blends rugged capability with refined elegance. Discover the joy of driving with the Ford Explorer and make every journey memorable.\</p><p><strong>Specifications:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 139000 km</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> 14999$</li><li><strong>Location:</strong> #240,10960 42 st NE, Calgary.</li></ul><p>Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is the perfect vehicle for you.</p><p>OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.</p><p>                          Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.</p>

2015 Ford Explorer

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 4dr

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1720926127
  2. 1720926127
  3. 1720926127
  4. 1720926127
  5. 1720926127
  6. 1720926127
  7. 1720926127
  8. 1720926127
  9. 1720926127
  10. 1720926127
  11. 1720926127
  12. 1720926127
  13. 1720926127
  14. 1720926127
  15. 1720926127
  16. 1720926127
  17. 1720926127
  18. 1720926127
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT2FGA67211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

"You can always win with price and quality."

2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4DR - Explore in Style and Comfort

Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and versatility with the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR. This iconic SUV is designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease, making it an ideal choice for adventurers and families alike.

Under the hood, the Explorer boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Equipped with a responsive 4WD system, it provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.

Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where luxurious comfort meets practicality. Accommodating up to seven passengers with ample legroom and cargo space, the Explorer offers versatility for both passengers and cargo. Premium materials and thoughtful design elements create a sophisticated interior ambiance, enhancing every journey.

Loaded with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation, the Explorer keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount with features like rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating daily commutes or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR ensures a comfortable and exhilarating driving experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a vehicle that blends rugged capability with refined elegance. Discover the joy of driving with the Ford Explorer and make every journey memorable.\

Specifications:

  • Model: 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior Color: Black
  • Mileage: 139000 km
  • Price: 14999$
  • Location: #240,10960 42 st NE, Calgary.

Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is the perfect vehicle for you.

OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.

                          Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr 139,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 2DR for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford F-150 2DR 128,848 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 154,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer