$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD 4dr
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD 4dr
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
"You can always win with price and quality."
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4DR - Explore in Style and Comfort
Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and versatility with the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR. This iconic SUV is designed to conquer both city streets and rugged terrains with ease, making it an ideal choice for adventurers and families alike.
Under the hood, the Explorer boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Equipped with a responsive 4WD system, it provides enhanced traction and stability, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.
Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where luxurious comfort meets practicality. Accommodating up to seven passengers with ample legroom and cargo space, the Explorer offers versatility for both passengers and cargo. Premium materials and thoughtful design elements create a sophisticated interior ambiance, enhancing every journey.
Loaded with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation, the Explorer keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount with features like rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating daily commutes or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the 2015 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR ensures a comfortable and exhilarating driving experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a vehicle that blends rugged capability with refined elegance. Discover the joy of driving with the Ford Explorer and make every journey memorable.\
Specifications:
- Model: 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD
- Exterior Color: Black
- Interior Color: Black
- Mileage: 139000 km
- Price: 14999$
- Location: #240,10960 42 st NE, Calgary.
Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Contact us today to arrange a test drive and discover why the 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is the perfect vehicle for you.
OURS SPECIAL: Put your price and get the CAR.
Get a 4-year comprehensive warranty and SLEEP WELL.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595