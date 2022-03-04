2015 Ford Explorer

$21,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 3 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541041

8541041 Stock #: 36664

36664 VIN: 1FM5K8D89FGB20566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36664

Mileage 124,345 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.