Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37354 <br/>Lot #: 312DT <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Ford F-150

127,926 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11719654
  2. 11719654
  3. 11719654
  4. 11719654
  5. 11719654
  6. 11719654
  7. 11719654
  8. 11719654
  9. 11719654
  10. 11719654
  11. 11719654
  12. 11719654
  13. 11719654
  14. 11719654
  15. 11719654
  16. 11719654
  17. 11719654
  18. 11719654
  19. 11719654
  20. 11719654
  21. 11719654
  22. 11719654
  23. 11719654
  24. 11719654
  25. 11719654
  26. 11719654
  27. 11719654
  28. 11719654
  29. 11719654
  30. 11719654
  31. 11719654
  32. 11719654
  33. 11719654
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,926KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP0FKE93141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 37354
  • Mileage 127,926 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37354
Lot #: 312DT
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 175,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Hyundai Sonata 164,732 KM $7,250 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i 220,989 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150