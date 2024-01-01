Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43638 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Ford F-150

152,046 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12002566

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12002566
  2. 12002566
  3. 12002566
  4. 12002566
  5. 12002566
  6. 12002566
  7. 12002566
  8. 12002566
  9. 12002566
  10. 12002566
  11. 12002566
  12. 12002566
  13. 12002566
  14. 12002566
  15. 12002566
  16. 12002566
  17. 12002566
  18. 12002566
  19. 12002566
  20. 12002566
  21. 12002566
  22. 12002566
  23. 12002566
  24. 12002566
  25. 12002566
  26. 12002566
  27. 12002566
  28. 12002566
  29. 12002566
  30. 12002566
  31. 12002566
  32. 12002566
  33. 12002566
  34. 12002566
  35. 12002566
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,046KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF6FFA63889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43638
  • Mileage 152,046 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43638
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 127,454 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 185,847 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 92,990 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150