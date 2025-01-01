$18,488+ GST
2015 Ford F-150
XLT BACKUP CAMERA AUTO STOP/START HEATED MIRRORS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$18,488
+ GST
Used
161,324KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP6FFA64260
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 161,324 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD F150 SUPERCREW RECERTIFIED WITH 161624 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGERS, DRIVE MODES, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Four Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tow Hooks,Conventional Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Fog Lamps,CD Player,Requires Subscription,Automatic Headlights,Auxiliary Audio Inp...
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
$18,488
+ GST>
2015 Ford F-150