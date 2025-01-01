2015 Ford F-150

Menu
<div>2015 FORD F150 SUPERCREW RECERTIFIED WITH 161624 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGERS, DRIVE MODES, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div><div><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>What We Offer:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Low Bi-Weekly Payments</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Instant Approvals</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Credit Consolidation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Employment Insurance</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Negative Equity Coverage</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Operating Hours:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Referral Program:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</span></div>

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

VIN 1FTEW1EP6FFA64260

4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Four Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tow Hooks,Conventional Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Fog Lamps,CD Player,Requires Subscription,Automatic Headlights,Auxiliary Audio Inp...

