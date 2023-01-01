2015 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 9 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9792295

9792295 Stock #: 61247

61247 VIN: 1FT7X2B68FEB98846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 61247

Mileage 158,908 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.