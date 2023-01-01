$32,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2015 Ford F-350
4WD Crew Cab 172" XL
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10362981
- VIN: 1FT8W3B62FEC48119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FGzE960gTBRlK4vIesZ9bXGe3YTJ8M0c
NOTABLE FEATURES:
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Strong, well kept multifunction flat deck
- VERY LOW MILES
- Crew Cab
- Multiple auxiliary switches for all your work day needs and functions
Flat deck, low miles and Ford reliability. What more could you ask for out of a truck? Heavy duty power and suspension for all your towing needs and a massive well built flat deck to complement your work day. This is a great truck, that has the potential to make your paychecks and business bigger. Inspected, cleaned and ready for its new owner.
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
Warranty Options available!
Financing available.
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
