2015 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10362981

10362981 VIN: 1FT8W3B62FEC48119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.