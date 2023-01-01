Menu
2015 Ford F-350

62,000 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

4WD Crew Cab 172" XL

2015 Ford F-350

4WD Crew Cab 172" XL

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B62FEC48119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

587-432-3333

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FGzE960gTBRlK4vIesZ9bXGe3YTJ8M0c

NOTABLE FEATURES:

- Heavy Duty Suspension

- Strong, well kept multifunction flat deck

- VERY LOW MILES

- Crew Cab

- Multiple auxiliary switches for all your work day needs and functions

 

Flat deck, low miles and Ford reliability. What more could you ask for out of a truck? Heavy duty power and suspension for all your towing needs and a massive well built flat deck to complement your work day. This is a great truck, that has the potential to make your paychecks and business bigger. Inspected, cleaned and ready for its new owner.


AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

Warranty Options available!

Financing available.

Inspection included.

Carfax included.

$160-400* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products,  GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

