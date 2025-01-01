Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 70066 <br/>Lot #: 871 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/> *MANIFOLD EXHAUST LEAK* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Ford F-350

306,234 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

SD LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle
12488152

2015 Ford F-350

SD LARIAT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12488152
  2. 12488152
  3. 12488152
  4. 12488152
  5. 12488152
  6. 12488152
  7. 12488152
  8. 12488152
  9. 12488152
  10. 12488152
  11. 12488152
  12. 12488152
  13. 12488152
  14. 12488152
  15. 12488152
  16. 12488152
  17. 12488152
  18. 12488152
  19. 12488152
  20. 12488152
  21. 12488152
  22. 12488152
  23. 12488152
  24. 12488152
  25. 12488152
  26. 12488152
  27. 12488152
  28. 12488152
  29. 12488152
  30. 12488152
  31. 12488152
  32. 12488152
  33. 12488152
  34. 12488152
  35. 12488152
  36. 12488152
  37. 12488152
  38. 12488152
  39. 12488152
  40. 12488152
  41. 12488152
  42. 12488152
  43. 12488152
  44. 12488152
  45. 12488152
  46. 12488152
  47. 12488152
  48. 12488152
  49. 12488152
  50. 12488152
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
306,234KM
VIN 1FT8W3B61FEA05806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70066
  • Mileage 306,234 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70066
Lot #: 871
Reserve Price: $8,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
*MANIFOLD EXHAUST LEAK*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 292,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 217,852 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Xdrive for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW 3 Series Xdrive 235,095 KM $3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Ford F-350