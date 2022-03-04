2015 Ford Fiesta

$14,488 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 7 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590775

8590775 Stock #: 209778

209778 VIN: 3FADP4EJXFM209778

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Mileage 79,770 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Interm...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.