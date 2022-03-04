$14,488+ tax & licensing
$14,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2015 Ford Fiesta
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$14,488
+ taxes & licensing
79,770KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590775
- Stock #: 209778
- VIN: 3FADP4EJXFM209778
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 79,770 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD FIESTA SE WITH ONLY 79,770 KMS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Interm...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5