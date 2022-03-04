Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

79,770 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

79,770KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590775
  • Stock #: 209778
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJXFM209778

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 79,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FIESTA SE WITH ONLY 79,770 KMS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Interm...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

