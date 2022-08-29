$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC - Low Mileage
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9296278
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ3FM134535
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10367
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $19995 - Our Price is just $17995!
Small but mighty, the Ford Fiesta is a pleasure to drive. This subcompact offers efficiency you'd expect with engaging driving dynamics. This 2015 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This low mileage hatchback has just 60,000 kms. Stock number 10367 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.45 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $21442 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7