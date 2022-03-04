Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

128,982 KM

Details Description Features

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 8628740
  2. 8628740
  3. 8628740
  4. 8628740
  5. 8628740
  6. 8628740
  7. 8628740
  8. 8628740
  9. 8628740
  10. 8628740
  11. 8628740
  12. 8628740
  13. 8628740
  14. 8628740
  15. 8628740
  16. 8628740
  17. 8628740
  18. 8628740
  19. 8628740
Contact Seller

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

128,982KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8628740
  • Stock #: 216380
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H98FR216380

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 128,982 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FUSION SE ECOBOOST WITH 128982 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2011 GMC Yukon DENAL...
 216,998 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R...
 146,499 KM
$17,488 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 155,717 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory