$18,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2015 Ford Fusion
2015 Ford Fusion
SE LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$18,488
+ taxes & licensing
128,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8628740
- Stock #: 216380
- VIN: 3FA6P0H98FR216380
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 128,982 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD FUSION SE ECOBOOST WITH 128982 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7