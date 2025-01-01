Menu
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

89,500 KM

$27,800

+ GST
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

13114013

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

$27,800

+ GST

Used
89,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE1YM2FKA98272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 98272
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

