$27,800+ GST
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
$27,800
+ GST
Used
89,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE1YM2FKA98272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 98272
- Mileage 89,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-XXXX(click to show)
$27,800
+ GST>
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van