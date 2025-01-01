2015 GMC Canyon

Steering

Automatic

Floor Covering

Chrome

door handles

transfer case

BUMPER

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

BLACK

Colour-keyed carpeting

Cargo box light

ENGINE

Roof

brakes

headlamps

Front

Interior

floor

steering column

dual reading

Lighting

Front and Rear

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Mouldings

manual-folding

Seat

4-wheel disc

Electric

Interior Trim

leather-wrapped

overhead

Mirror

tilt and telescopic

Frame

Tailgate

fully-boxed

unauthorized entry

Electronic

Audio system feature

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear-window electric

Electric Power-Assist

CornerStep

locking

4G LTE coverage

outside power-adjustable

system limitations and further details.)

custom

Aluminum

spotter

spare

EZ-Lift and Lower

rear bumper

rear chrome

Front Compartment

display

dual-stage frontal and side-impact

driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System

back of Cab

driver instrument information enhanced

Handles

door release

driver 4-way power with manual recline

Tailgate handle

immobilization

Wheel

power with driver Express-Up and Down

multi-colour

covered

mounted audio controls

driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

2-speed AutoTrac

projector-type with LED signature

soft-touch materials

passenger 2-way manual

fore/aft with manual recline

Fleetside

3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm

269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)

6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)