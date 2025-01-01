Menu
2015 GMC Canyon

229,746 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE

12161934

2015 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,746KM
VIN 1GTG6BE30F1133873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
instrument panel
Theft-deterrent system

Convenience

Remote
Console

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Pickup box

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Windshield shade band
Chrome beltline

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet at 4G LTE speeds (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance ...

Additional Features

Steering
Automatic
Floor Covering
Chrome
door handles
transfer case
BUMPER
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
BLACK
Colour-keyed carpeting
Cargo box light
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
floor
steering column
dual reading
Lighting
Front and Rear
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
Interior Trim
leather-wrapped
overhead
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
Frame
Tailgate
fully-boxed
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
CornerStep
locking
4G LTE coverage
outside power-adjustable
system limitations and further details.)
custom
Aluminum
spotter
spare
EZ-Lift and Lower
rear bumper
rear chrome
Front Compartment
display
dual-stage frontal and side-impact
driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
back of Cab
driver instrument information enhanced
Handles
door release
driver 4-way power with manual recline
Tailgate handle
immobilization
Wheel
power with driver Express-Up and Down
multi-colour
covered
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
2-speed AutoTrac
projector-type with LED signature
soft-touch materials
passenger 2-way manual
fore/aft with manual recline
Fleetside
3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm
269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (GAT) All-Terrain Package. Standard on Crew Cab models.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 GMC Canyon