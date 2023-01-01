$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
270,809KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10017387
- Stock #: 229499A
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC5FG412313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
GMC trucks have proven track records of capacity, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 270,809 kms. Stock number 229499A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
