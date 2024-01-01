$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,793KM
VIN 1GTV2UEC9FZ258631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 38751
- Mileage 188,793 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38751
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2015 GMC Sierra 1500