$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
267,592KM
VIN 3GTU2VEJ8FG213373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 70484
- Mileage 267,592 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 13.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70484
Lot #: 587
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2015 GMC Sierra 1500