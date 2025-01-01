Menu
2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI WITH 4WD AND 255940 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

255,940 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS

12550850

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

255,940KM
VIN 3GTU2WEJ9FG264449

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 255,940 KM

2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI WITH 4WD AND 255940 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

ABS,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Conventional Spare Tire,Traction Control,CD Player,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Navigation System,Conventional Spare Tire,Fog Lamps,Tow Hooks,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Premium Sound System,Satellite...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 GMC Sierra 1500