$18,988+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 4WD NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 4WD NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,940KM
VIN 3GTU2WEJ9FG264449
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 255,940 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI WITH 4WD AND 255940 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Conventional Spare Tire,Traction Control,CD Player,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Navigation System,Conventional Spare Tire,Fog Lamps,Tow Hooks,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Premium Sound System,Satellite...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 GMC Sierra 1500