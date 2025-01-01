$CALL+ GST
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 182,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD features the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (ZW9) pickup box delete (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17" wheels and tires.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), and Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
