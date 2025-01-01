Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

182,645 KM

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
182,645KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT12YEG8FF560549

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 182,645 KM

Check out this 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD features the following options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (ZW9) pickup box delete (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 17" wheels and tires.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Tires, LT245/75R17E all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), and Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 k...

2015 GMC Sierra 2500