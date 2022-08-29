$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2015 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9105823
- Stock #: 42446B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 42446B
- Mileage 108,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2015 GMC Yukon Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent, Wiper, rear, Windows, power, all express down, front express up, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, and Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.