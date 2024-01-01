Menu
Stock #: 44054 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $34,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * FIVE SLIDES * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL

11914637

2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 573FS4327F1102027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44054
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $34,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* FIVE SLIDES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT SOLITUDE SERIES 379FL