Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34544 <br/>Lot #: S003R <br/>Reserve Price: $7,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO RUN * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Harley-Davidson FLS

17,617 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Harley-Davidson FLS

SLIM 103

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Harley-Davidson FLS

SLIM 103

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11772825
  2. 11772825
  3. 11772825
  4. 11772825
  5. 11772825
  6. 11772825
  7. 11772825
  8. 11772825
  9. 11772825
  10. 11772825
  11. 11772825
  12. 11772825
  13. 11772825
  14. 11772825
  15. 11772825
  16. 11772825
  17. 11772825
  18. 11772825
  19. 11772825
  20. 11772825
  21. 11772825
  22. 11772825
  23. 11772825
  24. 11772825
  25. 11772825
  26. 11772825
  27. 11772825
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,617KM
VIN 5HD1JRVA0FB035486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 17,617 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34544
Lot #: S003R
Reserve Price: $7,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO RUN *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 188,793 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 219,747 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 KANGAROO TRAILERS SECURITY S/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 KANGAROO TRAILERS SECURITY S/A 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Harley-Davidson FLS