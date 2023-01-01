$19,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
116,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10079688
- Stock #: 030910
- VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH030910
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 116,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Tires - Front Performance,Child Safety Locks,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Passenger Air Bag,Bluetooth Connection,Traction Control,Back-Up Camera,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Keyless Start,Power Ste...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4