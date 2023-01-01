Menu
2015 Honda Civic

116,738 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

116,738KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10079688
  Stock #: 030910
  VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH030910

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 116,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CIVIC EX WITH 116738 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ECON MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Tires - Front Performance,Child Safety Locks,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Passenger Air Bag,Bluetooth Connection,Traction Control,Back-Up Camera,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Keyless Start,Power Ste...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

