$15,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
**EX COUPE 5-SPEED**
2015 Honda Civic
**EX COUPE 5-SPEED**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and sporty used car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed from Car Zone! This sleek black coupe is sure to turn heads with its sporty design and sharp lines. The black leather interior is both comfortable and stylish, and the 5-speed manual transmission gives you complete control over the driving experience.
This Civic EX Coupe has been well-maintained and is ready to take on your next adventure. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and responsive handling, you'll enjoy every mile. And with features like heated seats, a sunroof, and a rearview camera, you'll stay comfortable and safe no matter where you're going. This Civic has just 109,797 km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.
Here are 5 of the features that make this Civic EX Coupe stand out:
- 5-Speed Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving a true sports car with this rare manual transmission option.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.
- Rearview Camera: Park with confidence thanks to the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Push Button Start: Simply press the button and go – no need to fumble with keys.
Come visit Car Zone today and take this sporty Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245