Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and sporty used car that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed from Car Zone! This sleek black coupe is sure to turn heads with its sporty design and sharp lines. The black leather interior is both comfortable and stylish, and the 5-speed manual transmission gives you complete control over the driving experience.</p><p>This Civic EX Coupe has been well-maintained and is ready to take on your next adventure. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and responsive handling, youll enjoy every mile. And with features like heated seats, a sunroof, and a rearview camera, youll stay comfortable and safe no matter where youre going. This Civic has just 109,797 km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that make this Civic EX Coupe stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>5-Speed Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of driving a true sports car with this rare manual transmission option.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Park with confidence thanks to the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Simply press the button and go – no need to fumble with keys.</li></ul><p>Come visit Car Zone today and take this sporty Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sZ5tP6TPUxID6D9%2Bjiikd8PBoGGtjv2E><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2015 Honda Civic

109,797 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

**EX COUPE 5-SPEED**

Watch This Vehicle
12005950

2015 Honda Civic

**EX COUPE 5-SPEED**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1733957216
  2. 1733957216
  3. 1733957216
  4. 1733957217
  5. 1733957217
  6. 1733957216
  7. 1733957217
  8. 1733957216
  9. 1733957216
  10. 1733957216
  11. 1733957216
  12. 1733957216
  13. 1733957216
  14. 1733957216
  15. 1733957216
  16. 1733957216
  17. 1733957216
  18. 1733957216
  19. 1733957217
  20. 1733957216
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,797KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and sporty used car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed from Car Zone! This sleek black coupe is sure to turn heads with its sporty design and sharp lines. The black leather interior is both comfortable and stylish, and the 5-speed manual transmission gives you complete control over the driving experience.

This Civic EX Coupe has been well-maintained and is ready to take on your next adventure. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and responsive handling, you'll enjoy every mile. And with features like heated seats, a sunroof, and a rearview camera, you'll stay comfortable and safe no matter where you're going. This Civic has just 109,797 km on the odometer and is ready for its next owner.

Here are 5 of the features that make this Civic EX Coupe stand out:

  • 5-Speed Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving a true sports car with this rare manual transmission option.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.
  • Rearview Camera: Park with confidence thanks to the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
  • Push Button Start: Simply press the button and go – no need to fumble with keys.

Come visit Car Zone today and take this sporty Honda Civic EX Coupe 5-Speed for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma **DOUBLE CAB 6-SPEED** for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Toyota Tacoma **DOUBLE CAB 6-SPEED** 149,167 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV S-LINE!! for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV S-LINE!! 17,879 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV S-LINE **EASY FINANCE** 16,909 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic