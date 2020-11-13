Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Cloth seating surfaces
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S)
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation text message function steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination 2 USB device connectors HDMI device connector Bluetooth streaming audio Siri Eyes...
