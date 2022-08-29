Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

138,650 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

138,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034555
  • Stock #: CM1036
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H93FL800878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,650 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

