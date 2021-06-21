2015 Honda Fit

$69 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7353785

7353785 Stock #: AA0416

AA0416 VIN: 3HGGK5H80FM101434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,862 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Manual Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.