2015 Honda Fit

87,862 KM

Details Description Features

EX CVT

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

87,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7353785
  • Stock #: AA0416
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H80FM101434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2015 Honda Fit EX! This Hatchback features Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats/Mirrors, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Manual Sunroof

