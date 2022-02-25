Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

136,338 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8435259
  2. 8435259
  3. 8435259
  4. 8435259
  5. 8435259
  6. 8435259
  7. 8435259
  8. 8435259
  9. 8435259
  10. 8435259
  11. 8435259
  12. 8435259
  13. 8435259
  14. 8435259
  15. 8435259
  16. 8435259
  17. 8435259
  18. 8435259
  19. 8435259
  20. 8435259
  21. 8435259
  22. 8435259
  23. 8435259
  24. 8435259
  25. 8435259
  26. 8435259
  27. 8435259
  28. 8435259
  29. 8435259
  30. 8435259
  31. 8435259
  32. 8435259
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,338KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8435259
  • Stock #: 31607
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H81FM108599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31607
  • Mileage 136,338 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31607 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $11,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Polaris Sportsm...
 4,116 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,440 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 183,013 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory