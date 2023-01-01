$13,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTOMATIC
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$13,990
- Listing ID: 10403502
- Stock #: 20294
- VIN: KMHD35LH3FU249722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Geranium Red Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 139,999 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra GT GLS comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, fog lights, PANORAMIC ROOF, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry with factory alarm, heated seats, selectable steering modes, a great sound system, 60/40 split folding rear seats, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, many safey features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
