2015 Hyundai Elantra

139,999 KM

Details

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTOMATIC

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTOMATIC

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

139,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403502
  • Stock #: 20294
  • VIN: KMHD35LH3FU249722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Geranium Red Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 20294
  • Mileage 139,999 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra GT GLS comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, fog lights, PANORAMIC ROOF, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry with factory alarm, heated seats, selectable steering modes, a great sound system, 60/40 split folding rear seats, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, many safey features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, GERANIUM RED METALLIC, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Knee Air Bag,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

