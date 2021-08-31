Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

132,141 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,141KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070685
  • Stock #: FL-0077
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH0FU387815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0077
  • Mileage 132,141 KM

Vehicle Description

*All Vehicles Are Mechanically Inspected. Comes with Verified CARFAX Report

 

Finance or Lease Available - zero down No Payments for 12 Months

Guranteed Approval | Good, Bad or NO Credit

Extended Warranty & Insurance Available!

 

Finance & Lease Auto - Macleod Trail

Call Us: 1(587) 391-87757

Visit Us: 4115 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB, T2G2R6

Visit Our Website www.financeandleaseauto.ca

 

**AMVIC Licensed Automotive Dealership**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

