2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,057 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7840044
  Stock #: AZ055
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA7FG296208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AZ055
  • Mileage 145,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport! This AWD SUV features Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
tilt steering
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Second Row Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

