2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 4 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454201

9454201 Stock #: 55818

55818 VIN: 5XYZUDLB8FG268121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55818

Mileage 173,485 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.