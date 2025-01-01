$6,750+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,662KM
VIN KMHEC4A41FA137520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 73789
- Mileage 201,662 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73789
Lot #: 706
Reserve Price: $6,750
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*HYBRID*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
