2015 Hyundai Sonata

141,728 KM

$59.32

+ tax & licensing
$59

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$59.32

+ taxes & licensing

141,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6489435
  Stock #: PA-016
  VIN: 5NPE24AF6FH025359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,728 KM

Vehicle Description

 

$59.32 Weekly estimated based on 60 month term O.A.C. at 4.99% with $0 downpayment 

Excellent condition 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL! This sedan features Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/CD/AUX, Heated/Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows and many more amazing features!

  FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
                                   OR
- Up to 1 year NO INSURANCE PAYMENT (O.A.C.)

 

 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF 

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

 

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don't see a vehicle you're looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

