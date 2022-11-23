2015 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 2 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9387103

9387103 Stock #: GTW0032

GTW0032 VIN: 5NPE34AFXFH141211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 161,250 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

