Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50730 <br/>Lot #: 740 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> **MOTOR NOISE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Hyundai Tucson

234,822 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12015211

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12015211
  2. 12015211
  3. 12015211
  4. 12015211
  5. 12015211
  6. 12015211
  7. 12015211
  8. 12015211
  9. 12015211
  10. 12015211
  11. 12015211
  12. 12015211
  13. 12015211
  14. 12015211
  15. 12015211
  16. 12015211
  17. 12015211
  18. 12015211
  19. 12015211
  20. 12015211
  21. 12015211
  22. 12015211
  23. 12015211
  24. 12015211
  25. 12015211
  26. 12015211
  27. 12015211
  28. 12015211
  29. 12015211
  30. 12015211
  31. 12015211
  32. 12015211
  33. 12015211
  34. 12015211
  35. 12015211
  36. 12015211
  37. 12015211
  38. 12015211
  39. 12015211
  40. 12015211
  41. 12015211
  42. 12015211
  43. 12015211
  44. 12015211
  45. 12015211
  46. 12015211
  47. 12015211
  48. 12015211
  49. 12015211
  50. 12015211
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,822KM
VIN KM8JTCAF3FU095991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50730
  • Mileage 234,822 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50730
Lot #: 740
Reserve Price: $2,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
**MOTOR NOISE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 173,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 KZ Sportsmen 2604 for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 KZ Sportsmen 2604 0 $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 36,319 KM $35,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson