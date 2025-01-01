Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 97421 <br/>Lot #: 839 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Hyundai Tucson

158,543 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13189232

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13189232
  2. 13189232
  3. 13189232
  4. 13189232
  5. 13189232
  6. 13189232
  7. 13189232
  8. 13189232
  9. 13189232
  10. 13189232
  11. 13189232
  12. 13189232
  13. 13189232
  14. 13189232
  15. 13189232
  16. 13189232
  17. 13189232
  18. 13189232
  19. 13189232
  20. 13189232
  21. 13189232
  22. 13189232
  23. 13189232
  24. 13189232
  25. 13189232
  26. 13189232
  27. 13189232
  28. 13189232
  29. 13189232
  30. 13189232
  31. 13189232
  32. 13189232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,543KM
VIN KM8JT3AF9FU033169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97421
  • Mileage 158,543 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97421
Lot #: 839
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 Honda XR150 LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Honda XR150 LE 611 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV 72,105 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sportage EX 105,700 KM $17,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Hyundai Tucson