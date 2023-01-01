2015 Hyundai Tucson

$8,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 0 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9614818

9614818 Stock #: 59354

59354 VIN: KM8JTCAF9FU983189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59354

Mileage 103,060 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.