2015 HYUNDAI VELOSTER AUTO WITH TECH PACKAGE (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera, Hested steering /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2015 Hyundai Veloster

122,373 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Veloster

Cpe Auto w-Tech/Sunroof/Navigation/Backup camera

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Cpe Auto w-Tech/Sunroof/Navigation/Backup camera

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,373KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6ADXFU242526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # BB2526
  • Mileage 122,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 HYUNDAI VELOSTER AUTO WITH TECH PACKAGE (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera, Hested steering /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2015 Hyundai Veloster