Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Veloster

119,593 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Veloster

2015 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 9708067
  2. 9708067
  3. 9708067
  4. 9708067
  5. 9708067
  6. 9708067
  7. 9708067
  8. 9708067
  9. 9708067
  10. 9708067
  11. 9708067
  12. 9708067
  13. 9708067
  14. 9708067
  15. 9708067
  16. 9708067
  17. 9708067
  18. 9708067
  19. 9708067
Contact Seller

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708067
  • Stock #: 245551
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE1FU245551

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 245551
  • Mileage 119,593 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO MANUAL WITH 119593 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, DIMENSION SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

VITAMIN C PEARL,BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: front seatback Turbo stitching,Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2018 Audi A4 Allroad...
 103,129 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 XDRIVE35...
 77,278 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 76,989 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory