2015 Hyundai Veloster
TURBO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF
119,593KM
Used
- VIN: KMHTC6AE1FU245551
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 245551
- Mileage 119,593 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO MANUAL WITH 119593 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, DIMENSION SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
VITAMIN C PEARL,BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: front seatback Turbo stitching,Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,...
