2015 Infiniti Q50

118,123 KM

Details Description Features

$24,488

+ tax & licensing
$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

SPORT AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2015 Infiniti Q50

SPORT AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

118,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464103
  • Stock #: 394798
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR4FM394798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 118,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 INFINITI Q50 SPORT WITH 118123 KMS, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, SNOW MODE, STANDARD MODE, PERSONAL MODE, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Brake Assist,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Automatic Headlights,Sun/Moonroof,A/C,Daytime Running Lights,Keyless Entry,Telematics,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Keyless Start,Integrated Turn Signal Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

