$24,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 Infiniti Q50
2015 Infiniti Q50
SPORT AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
118,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464103
- Stock #: 394798
- VIN: JN1BV7AR4FM394798
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 118,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI Q50 SPORT WITH 118123 KMS, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, SNOW MODE, STANDARD MODE, PERSONAL MODE, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,Brake Assist,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Automatic Headlights,Sun/Moonroof,A/C,Daytime Running Lights,Keyless Entry,Telematics,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Keyless Start,Integrated Turn Signal Mirro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4