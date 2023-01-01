Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

155,920 KM

Details

$21,999

$21,999 + tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

AWD, SUNROOF, 360 CAM, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155276
  • Stock #: CM516742
  • VIN: 5n1al0mm9fc516742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2015 Infiniti QX60 comes well equipped with heated steering wheel, power liftgate, power heated leather seats, sunroof, memory seats, navigation, keyless ignition, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, cruise control. Steering wheel controls, Sirius XM capability, back-up camera, dual climate control, A/C and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 265 hp @6400 rpm and 248 ft-lb @4400 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The QX60 can seat up to 7 comfortably on leather seats. 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

