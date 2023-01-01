$21,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD, SUNROOF, 360 CAM, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10155276
- Stock #: CM516742
- VIN: 5n1al0mm9fc516742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2015 Infiniti QX60 comes well equipped with heated steering wheel, power liftgate, power heated leather seats, sunroof, memory seats, navigation, keyless ignition, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, cruise control. Steering wheel controls, Sirius XM capability, back-up camera, dual climate control, A/C and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 265 hp @6400 rpm and 248 ft-lb @4400 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The QX60 can seat up to 7 comfortably on leather seats.
