$11,988+ GST
2015 Infiniti QX60
NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT SUNROOF THIRD ROW SEAT DRIVE MODES HEATED LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$11,988
+ GST
Used
236,850KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM0FC518721
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 236,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITY QX60 WITH AWD AND 236850 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, HEATED STEERNING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS FRONT, HEATED MIRRORS, 7 PASSENGERS, DRIVE MODES, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN, MEMORY SEATS, GARAGE OPENER AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Traction Control,A/C,Temporary Spare Tire,A/C,3rd Row Seat,Aluminum Wheels,Fog Lamps,Tires - Rear All-Season,Power Windows,Stability Control,Auxiliary Audio Input,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Remote Trunk Release,Bluetooth Connection
2015 Infiniti QX60