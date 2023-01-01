$19,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
141,314KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562132
- Stock #: 559316
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM9FC559316
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 141,314 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI QX60 WITH 141314 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, SNOW MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, SUX, HEATED MIRRORS, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privac...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7