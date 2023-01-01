Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

141,314 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

2015 Infiniti QX60

7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

141,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562132
  • Stock #: 559316
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM9FC559316

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 141,314 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 INFINITI QX60 WITH 141314 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, SNOW MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, SUX, HEATED MIRRORS, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

